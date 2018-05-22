FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 22, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone underlying inflation needs time to rise: Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Underlying inflation in the euro zone will need time to accelerate and support the rise in headline inflation, European Central Bank policymaker Erkki Liikanen said in a presentation to the Finnish parliament on Tuesday.

In slides prepared for a hearing, Liikanen said there was an exceptional amount of uncertainty about how unconventional monetary policy worked but argued that easy monetary policy remained necessary for inflation to rise back to the ECB’s target of almost 2 percent.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.