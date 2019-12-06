Business News
December 6, 2019 / 1:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone banks repay 147 billion euros in ECB loans before new auction

1 Min Read

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay 146.8 billion euro worth of multi-year loans to the European Central Bank ahead of schedule, the ECB said on Friday, in a move likely designed to make room for new and cheaper credit.

The old loans, part of the ECB’s second Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO), will be repaid on Dec. 18, when the ECB holds a quarterly auction on even more generous terms as part of its effort to boost the euro zone’s economy.

The new three-year loans will be offered at a zero interest rate and borrowers could even be paid if they meet certain lending targets.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jon Boyle

