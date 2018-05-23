ECB can afford to wind down asset buys: Makuch

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s 2.55 trillion euro ($2.99 trillion)bond purchase program has achieved what it could and the bank can now afford to wind it down, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch told reporters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Makuch added that he was confident inflation would rise in the coming years and would hit the ECB’s elusive target of almost 2 percent in 2020-2021.

“The crucial thing is that we are returning to normal, to normal policies,” he said.