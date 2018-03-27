FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

ECB's Makuch argues for caution in ECB communication stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Underlying inflation in the euro zone has yet to show a convincing upward trend so the European Central Bank needs to be cautious in its communication, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

Makuch declined to comment on market expectations for the ECB to end bond buys this year but said he was not nervous about the policy path priced in by investors and argued that the ECB’s signals were clear.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

