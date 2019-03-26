With resilient Germany, euro zone recession risk low: ECB's Makuch

FILE PHOTO: National Bank of Slovakia Governor Jozef Makuch is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The risk of euro zone recession remains very low as Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, is showing resilience and some recent indicators point to some improvement, European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

“The German economy, which is the backbone of the euro zone economy and (Slovakia’s) biggest trading partner, is resilient enough against market impacts. We see the likelihood of recession as very low,” said Makuch, who is stepping down later this year as Slovakia’s central bank chief.