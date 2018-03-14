ECB will first unwind unconventional stimulus: Mersch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will unwind unconventional monetary measures before taking action with conventional policy tools, ECB board member Yves Mersch said in a newspaper interview.
“We first take the non-conventional measures towards the exit,” Mersch told Luxemburger Wort. “Only then will we consider the conventional ones.”
“We set interest rates for the euro area as a whole. We are not yet ready at this stage to change interest rates.”
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet