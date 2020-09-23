Euro zone growth and inflation outlook steady, ECB's Mersch says

FILE PHOTO: Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers a speech during Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The growth and inflation outlook in the euro zone has not deteriorated since the European Central Bank decided earlier this month to keep policy unchanged, ECB board member Yves Mersch told Bloomberg.

“Looking also at new incoming information I think nothing is pointing to a further deterioration at least not on the front of prices and production,” Mersch said in an interview. “This is based on an assumption that things continue as they are right now, that there is no major deterioration on the health front.”