Euro zone industry weakness could infect broader economy: ECB's Mersch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Persistent weakness in euro zone manufacturing raises the risk of other sectors of the economy being infected, extending the currency bloc’s recent downturn, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.

“The longer the weakness in manufacturing persists, the greater the risk that other sectors of the economy will be affected by the slowdown as well,” Mersch told a conference.

“Risks to the growth outlook remain on the downside overall.”