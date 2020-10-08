ECB argues for 'free hand' to fight pandemic damage: accounts

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank rate-setters argued for a “free hand” in responding to the uncertain economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic when they met in September and kept policy unchanged, the ECB said on Thursday.

“Keeping a steady hand with respect to monetary policy was seen as most appropriate,” the ECB said in its accounts of the Sept 9-10 meeting.

“At the same time, the case was made for keeping a ‘free hand’ in view of the elevated uncertainty, underpinning the need to carefully assess all incoming information, including the euro exchange rate, and to maintain flexibility in taking appropriate policy action if and when needed,” the ECB added.