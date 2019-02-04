Business News
February 4, 2019 / 9:59 AM / in 2 hours

ECB's Nowotny says euro zone is not facing recession

1 Min Read

Ewald Nowotny, Governor of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank delivers a speech during Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Growth uncertainty in the euro zone has increased, particularly with poor data coming from Germany but the economy is going through a slowdown and not facing a recession, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“I expect that we’ll be able to overcome these negative influences,” Nowotny told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. “There is no perspective of a recession.”

Speaking about inflation, Nowotny said there were even positive signs for underlying price growth due to wage increases.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below