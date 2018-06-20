ECB's Nowotny sees more political than economic risks to financial stability

VIENNA (Reuters) - The risks for financial stability in Europe are currently more political than economic, veteran European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“On the whole, there are more risks to financial stability in Europe on the political side than on the economic side,” Nowotny, who heads Austria’s central bank, said at a news conference in Vienna.

A weakening of the euro EUR= against the U.S. dollar was largely due to interest rate policy, he said.