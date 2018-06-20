FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 20, 2018 / 8:43 AM / in an hour

ECB's Nowotny sees more political than economic risks to financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The risks for financial stability in Europe are currently more political than economic, veteran European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“On the whole, there are more risks to financial stability in Europe on the political side than on the economic side,” Nowotny, who heads Austria’s central bank, said at a news conference in Vienna.

A weakening of the euro EUR= against the U.S. dollar was largely due to interest rate policy, he said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.