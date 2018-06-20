ECB's Nowotny sees more political than economic risks to financial stability

VIENNA (Reuters) - The risks for financial stability in Europe are currently more political than economic, veteran European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.
“On the whole, there are more risks to financial stability in Europe on the political side than on the economic side,” Nowotny, who heads Austria’s central bank, said at a news conference in Vienna.
A weakening of the euro EUR= against the U.S. dollar was largely due to interest rate policy, he said.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan