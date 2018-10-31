ECB's Nowotny sees no reason to change policy outlook

Austria's National Bank, OeNB, Governor Ewald Nowotny speaks during an economics conference in Linz, Austria, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Recent economic growth figures for the euro zone that came in below the European Central Bank’s forecasts included some exceptional items and there is no reason to change the policy outlook, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

“We had a monetary policy meeting of the ECB board last week. We also presented our forecasts in which we assume that there could be a slight downward revision but of a scale that does not change the monetary policy outlook,” Nowotny told an economic reporters’ club.