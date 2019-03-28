ECB's Nowotny: would support mitigating side effects of negative rates

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB Governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday that he would favor some measures to mitigate the unintended side effects of negative rates.

“There are attempts to have a discussion around negative interest rates,” Nowotny said. “I would like to see a certain mitigation.”

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the ECB would study whether there were such side effects and whether they needed to be offset.