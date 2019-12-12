Factbox: Key takeaways from first ECB news conference of Christine Lagarde

(Reuters) - Christine Lagarde gave her first news conference after chairing a meeting of European Central Bank policymakers on Thursday.

New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gestures as she addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Here are the main takeaways from the event:

** As widely expected, the bank maintained the ultra-easy monetary policy stance of Lagarde’s predecessor Mario Draghi, holding its deposit rate at a record low minus 0.5% and keeping the option of another rate cut firmly on the table.

** It also kept the pace of bond purchases steady at 20 billion euros a month, a level of additional stimulus that is controversial with some of the central banks in the euro zone, notably those in Germany and the Netherlands.

** In an unprecedented brief statement before opening the regular question-and-answer session, Lagarde affirmed that she would bring her own communication style to the job, urging her listeners: “Don’t over-interpret, don’t second-guess, don’t cross-reference.”

** She gave significant extra detail about the long-planned strategic review of the ECB’s workings, saying it would consult broadly with civil society, academic and other voices and that there were no pre-conceptions about its conclusions.

** She confirmed the scope of the review would include the impact of technology and climate change on economic policy and address what she said were rising inequalities in developed economies.

** On her approach to monetary policy, she described herself as neither a dove nor a hawk, but an “owl that is often associated with a little bit of wisdom.”

** She announced that the ECB would accelerate the efforts of its task force studying the phenomenon of digital currencies.

** She rejected the suggestion that the euro zone economy is heading for a period of “Japanification”, the deflationary trap of collapsed demand that caused the so-called “lost decade” of economic stagnation in Japan through the 1990s.