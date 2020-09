FILE PHOTO: Member of the German advisory board of economic experts Isabel Schnabel poses ahead of a news conference in Berlin, Germany, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s growth and inflation projections to be published on Thursday will only show slight changes compared with the bank’s June forecasts, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel earlier said that economic developments since June have been broadly in line with the bank’s expectations so the bank’s “baseline” still held.