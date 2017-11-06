FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to have 130 billion euros to reinvest in bonds over next year
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB to have 130 billion euros to reinvest in bonds over next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Nearly 130 billion euros ($150.61 billion) worth of bonds held by the European Central Bank will expire over the next year, ECB data showed on Monday, providing a key part of the bank’s policy accommodation as the cash gets reinvested in the market.

A commuter train passes over a bridge next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Maturities in the 12 months from November will average 10.8 billion euros, less than analyst expectations of around 15 billion euros, with big fluctuations expected between months, the data released for the first time showed.

The ECB agreed last month to begin publishing data on bond redemptions as reinvestments are expected to play an increasing role for its policy support, particularly from next year, when monthly purchases are halved to 30 billion euros per month.

Redemptions, part of the ECB’s 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase program, will peak in April, when they hit 24.3 billion euros, while the lowest monthly total will be in August, when they drop to 2 billion euros.

The vast majority of redemptions -- 101.5 billion euros -- will be in the public sector purchase program, which is dominated by government bonds, while 18 billion euros worth of covered bonds and 7 billion euros of asset backed securities, are also due to mature.

Cash maturing from government bonds will be reinvested within two months in the same country as the original bond, provided that market conditions allow, the ECB said earlier.

ECB data also showed that redemptions have been relatively minor this autumn with the public sector maturities totaling 22.7 billion euros until the end of October.

Overall redemptions in November will total 3.1 billion euros with 2.2 billion of that coming in the public sector.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.