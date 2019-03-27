EU bank stocks rally, Italian bond yields pare rise on ECB deposit rate plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro-zone banking stocks rallied and Italy’s bond yields pared gains on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is looking at ways to cut the charges banks pay on their excess cash to offset the side-effects of sub-zero rates.

The central bank is studying options, including a so-called tiered deposit rate, two sources told Reuters.

That would mean banks are exempted in part from paying the ECB’s 0.40 percent annual charge on their excess reserves, boosting their profits as they struggle with an unexpected growth slowdown.

Negative interest rates mean banks pay the ECB to park their excess liquidity safely with it overnight.

The euro-zone bank stocks index was up 3.5 percent at 1248 GMT, on track for its best day in just over a month as the report soothed investor concerns about the battered sector.

The rally lifted broader benchmarks into positive territory, with the pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark up 0.4 percent and euro-zone STOXXE was up 0.6 percent.

In bond markets, Italy’s benchmark 10-year bond yield pulled back from earlier session highs on the news.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose off 2-1/2 year lows hit earlier in the session at minus 0.062 percent. It was last down 2 basis points on the day at minus 0.03 percent.