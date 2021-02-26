ECB's Schnabel says rise in nominal yields may be welcome

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A rise in nominal bond yields in the euro zone would be welcome if it is accompanied by higher inflation expectations, showing that the European Central Bank’s anti-pandemic stimulus is working, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Friday.
“For example, a rise in nominal yields that reflects an increase in inflation expectations is a welcome sign that the policy measures are bearing fruit,” Schnabel said.
“Even gradual increases in real yields may not necessarily be a cause of concern if they reflect improving growth prospects.”
She reaffirmed, however, that higher long-term real yields, which are adjusted for inflation, in the early part of an economic recovery may choke growth and would warrant a reaction by the ECB.
Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.