FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has 'comfortable margin' before negative rate hurts lending
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 25 days ago

ECB has 'comfortable margin' before negative rate hurts lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still has a “comfortable margin” before its negative rate on banks’ deposits starts hurting their lending to the euro zone economy, ECB director Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

“It seems that so far the negative impact on bank lending has been more than offset by general equilibrium impact,” Coeure told an event in Frankfurt

“This may not be true eternally, and this may not be true if we were to push the deposit rate much, much lower, but so far it seems that we still have a comfortable margin.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.