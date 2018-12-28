ECB's hawk Lautenschlaeger still sees rate hike in 2019 if data allows

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. Twenty five euro zone banks failed a landmark health check of their ability to withstand another economic crisis with a capital shortfall of 25 billion euros at the end of last year, the ECB said on Sunday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The most prominent hawk on the European Central Bank’s board still expects an interest rate hike in 2019 but concedes that this will depend on inflation data in the first half of the year.

With the euro zone’s economy losing steam, investors have pushed out their bets on the first ECB rate hike since 2011, which is now only priced in for some time in 2020.

Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a German who has long called for the ECB to tighten its ultra-loose policy, still hopes for a move next year if data allows.

“It depends on what kind of inflation data we get in the first and second quarter of 2019,” Lautenschlaeger said in an excerpt of an interview with German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk to be aired on Sunday.

She added that she hoped and assumed a rate change would come next year.

Data on Friday showed German inflation slowed sharply in December, just as the ECB prepared to dial back its stimulus.

The ECB has this month stopped its massive money-printing program after nearly four years and some 2.6 trillion euros ($3.0 trillion) spent buying bonds. But it plans to reinvest cash from maturing paper for a long time after the first rate hike.