January 16, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's Weidmann says analysts right to expect mid-2019 rate hike: FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Analyst expectations for an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in the middle of next year are roughly in line with the ECB’s own guidance, Germany’s ratesetter at the bank said in an interview.

“This expectation seems to me roughly in line with the ECB’s current guidance,” Jens Weidmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in extracts form an interview due to appear in Wednesday’s edition of the paper.

The ECB has said it will buy bonds at least until September and only raise rates well after that, but some investors have been speculating on a hike by the end of this year.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

