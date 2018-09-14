Euro zone may keep expanding without powerful ECB help: Latvia's Razmusa

RIGA (Reuters) - Euro zone growth is sustainable and the currency bloc may continue to expand without powerful monetary stimulus, Bank of Latvia Deputy Governor Zoja Razmusa said on Friday.

“Growth is sustainable and gives us hope to predict that the economy will be able to maintain this expansion in the long-term without the powerful monetary policy stimulus that was in place,” Razmusa, who represents Latvia on the ECB’s Governing Council in the absence of the Governor Ilmars Rimsevics, told a news conference.