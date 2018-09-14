FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone may keep expanding without powerful ECB help: Latvia's Razmusa

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - Euro zone growth is sustainable and the currency bloc may continue to expand without powerful monetary stimulus, Bank of Latvia Deputy Governor Zoja Razmusa said on Friday.

“Growth is sustainable and gives us hope to predict that the economy will be able to maintain this expansion in the long-term without the powerful monetary policy stimulus that was in place,” Razmusa, who represents Latvia on the ECB’s Governing Council in the absence of the Governor Ilmars Rimsevics, told a news conference.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Wrting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Peter Graff

