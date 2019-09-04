Business News
September 4, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's easing measures work best in a package: Rehn

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn in London, Britain, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can provide stimulus through a number of instruments but they work best in a package, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn told the Eurofi Magazine.

“We can push the policy rate into negative territory, employ forward guidance on the future policy path, purchase a significant stock of assets from a variety of asset classes to lower yields and offer banks targeted loans to ease their funding costs,” Rehn was quoted as saying.

“These measures work as a package, with significant complementarities across the different instruments,” he added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
