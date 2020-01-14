Business News
January 14, 2020 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB should consider 'clearer' inflation target: Schnabel

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should think about formulating its inflation target more clearly, Isabel Schnabel, the bank’s newest board member told a German newspaper in remarks published on Tuesday.

“The (inflation) target worked very well in the past but structural changes in the economy justify a careful discussion,” Schnabel told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily when asked what she made of the ECB’s target of ‘below but close to 2%’.

“We should also think whether we want to formulate this target in a clearer manner. It is foremost about how we can best reach the prime target, which is price stability. This is the objective that should guide us.”

The ECB is starting a one-year review of its monetary policy strategy this month and plans to take a closer look at its target and the tools it uses to achieve that target.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Thomas Seythal; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below