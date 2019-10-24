ECB's Draghi welcomes German nominee Schnabel

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday praised Germany’s nominee for the executive board Isabel Schnabel as an excellent economist who would enhance discussions at the bank.

Germany nominated university professor Schnabel on Wednesday, giving Berlin an expert voice on the bank’s top decision-making body and a possible bridge-builder in a time of deep divisions.

“Isabel is an excellent economist ... She has all the capacities to do very, very well — enhance the discussions, outside, inside the ECB, actively participate in the work of the ECB — so we should welcome her appointment very warmly,” Draghi told a news conference.