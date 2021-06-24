Incoming euro zone data 'very strong', ECB's Schnabel says

FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) logo in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is now growing rapidly and incoming economic indicators point to strong recovery, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.

“It’s fair to say that now we are actually at a turning point,” Schnabel, the head of the ECB’s market operations, told an online lecture.

“If you look at any of the indicators that are coming in, like the PMIs or other confidence indicators, you see that they are all very strong, very optimistic, and they point towards a strong recovery this year,” Schnabel said.