ECB's slow stimulus wind down implies 'very gradual' normalization: Smets

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to wind down stimulus in small steps and to reaffirm its stance on record low rates imply that policy normalization will be slow and gradual, Governing Council member Jan Smets said on Friday.

Belgian central bank governor Jan Smets answers a reporter's question during an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We reiterated the forward guidance on the reinvestment and on policy rates, implying that we do foresee a very gradual process of policy normalization,” Smets, Belgium’s central bank governor told a conference.

“That will allow financing conditions to remain very favorable and to support both the economy and the associated reflationary process we are aiming for,” he said, a day after the ECB kept policy unchanged, firming up its earlier decision to halve bond purchases from October.