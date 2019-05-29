Euro zone bank earnings to drop this year, recover slowly: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone will generate lower returns this year, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, predicting only a slow recovery over the following two years.

Banks’ combined return on equity will drop below 6% this year and only rise above 6% percent again in 2021, a level that is still considered low given the cost of capital and investor expectations, de Guindos told a news conference.