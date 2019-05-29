Business News
May 29, 2019 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone bank earnings to drop this year, recover slowly: ECB

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone will generate lower returns this year, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, predicting only a slow recovery over the following two years.

Banks’ combined return on equity will drop below 6% this year and only rise above 6% percent again in 2021, a level that is still considered low given the cost of capital and investor expectations, de Guindos told a news conference.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below