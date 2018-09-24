ECB braces for big impact if trade threats materialize: Draghi

(Reuters) - The euro zone should be preparing for a big hit if the protectionist measures announced by the United States and China are implemented, the head of the European Central Bank said on Monday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“For the time being, we don’t know what the final size of all this will, be but we know it’s going to be big and we should do our best to be prepared,” Mario Draghi told the EU Parliament in Brussels.

“It’s going to be big if it’s implemented - what has been announced, and what may follow later on.”