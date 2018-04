FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The direct effect on the euro zone economy of trade tariffs announced by the United States and China is small but they can hurt investor confidence and trigger retaliation, the head of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“The direct effects are not big,” Mario Draghi told students at an ECB events. “In the end the key issue is retaliation.”