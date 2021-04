FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium February 8, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she expected 70% of the euro zone’s population to have received the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of June.

“By all accounts it seems that (by) the end of June, about 70% of the population should be vaccinated at least with the first jab,” Lagarde told an online event.