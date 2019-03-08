Business News
March 8, 2019

ECB's new bank loan scheme won't cover mortgages: Vasiliauskas

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Euro zone banks will not be able to use a new longer-term lending facility from the European Central Bank to extend mortgages, Lithuanian central bank chief Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Friday.

The ECB delayed its first post-crisis rate hike on Thursday and announced the new bank funding facility, commonly referred to as TLTRO, hoping to combat a sharp slowdown in growth and prevent pervasive uncertainty turning a slowdown into a recession.

