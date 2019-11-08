Business News
November 8, 2019 / 9:02 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

ECB's Vasle says ECB to continue with present policy until conditions improve

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is determined to continue with its present monetary policy until conditions improve, ECB governing council member Bostjan Vasle told a banking conference on Friday.

He said the ECB believes interest rates would remain at a low level for a “longer period of time”, adding the ECB policy was aiming to influence short-term and long-term interest rates.

He also called upon euro zone states to accompany the ECB’s monetary policy with structural and fiscal reforms.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
