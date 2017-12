TOKYO (Reuters) - The French central bank governor said on Monday he saw no financial bubbles affecting the whole of Europe but it was possible there were some local bubbles.

File Picture: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a news conference held at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

There are many reasons to be confident that European economies will continue to grow, said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a European Central Bank policymaker, at the Europlace financial forum in Tokyo.