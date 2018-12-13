ECB policy to be flexible: Villeroy

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy will remain flexible after it wraps up its net asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

Speaking after the ECB’s latest monetary policy meeting, Villeroy said that the end of net bond purchases did not mean the end of quantitative easing.

“Monetary policy is credible, but it remains flexible in the face of uncertainty,” Villeroy, who is head of the French central bank, told Les Echos newspaper.

The ECB formally ended its 2.6 trillion euro crisis-fighting bond purchase scheme on Thursday but promised to keep feeding stimulus for years into an economy struggling with an unexpected slowdown and political turmoil.