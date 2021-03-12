ECB's Villeroy flags flexibility on bond purchases

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will be flexible at all levels in its bond purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday after the bank announced plans to accelerate its money-printing.

“If we can buy less we will buy less... if we must buy more we will buy more. (There will be) flexibility at all levels, including in our judgments,” Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said in an interview with website Boursorama.