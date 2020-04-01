ECB's Villeroy says low inflation means it must keep rates low

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau delivers a speech to open a conference entitled "Bretton Woods: 75 years later" in Paris, France, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Currently low inflation means that the European Central Bank can and should keep interest rates low, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

“Inflation will be low ... that has a very important consequence for the Bank of France and the European Central Bank,” Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told France’s Europe 1 radio.

“In light of the low inflation, we can and should keep interest rates very low, which will help boost the economy and will make it easier to finance the additional debt,” Villeroy added.