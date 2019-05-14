ECB's Villeroy says monetary policy stance 'appears appropriate'

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also governor of the French central bank, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo, Japan, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s latest economic forecasts are still valid and its monetary policy stance appears to be appropriate, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

“In our latest forecast in March, we expected a significant but temporary slowdown. Notwithstanding persistent and substantial geopolitical uncertainties, recent economic data does not contradict this forecast,” Villeroy said.

“As our economic analysis is confirmed, our monetary policy as stated in March appears appropriate at this stage,” he added in a speech at the Bank of France.

Villeroy is governor of the Bank of France, in addition to being an ECB policymaker.