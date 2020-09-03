Euro zone public deficit levels unsustainable, ECB's Wunsch says

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Some euro zone countries are running unsustainable public finances as they try to cope with the coronavirus pandemic but they may still struggle to exit crisis fighting policies, European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Thursday.

“We are going to have public deficits that probably would not be sustainable,” Wunsch, Belgium’s central bank chief told a conference hosted by think tank Bruegel.

“Exit is not going to be easy... (but) we have time, it’s not like we have to solve these issues in the next six months or even two years,” he added.