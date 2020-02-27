Coronavirus 'no catastrophe' for economy: ECB's Holzmann

European Central Bank policymaker and Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The spread of coronavirus in the euro zone is “no catastrophe” for the economy, which should bounce back as long as the epidemic is defeated in the next few months, European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said.

“If the virus can be defeated in the next few months, its impact on the world economy and the euro zone economy will be very limited and measured in tenths of a percent,” Holzmann told German financial daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Thursday.

“That will be unpleasant but no catastrophe,” the Austrian central bank governor added.