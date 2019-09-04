Data points to euro zone staying below ECB comfort zone - chief economist

FILE PHOTO: Flags are pictures in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial data points to euro zone inflation staying well below the European Central Bank’s preferred level of just under 2%, the bank’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Lane said there was no evidence that deflation was becoming a risk again in the 19-country bloc, but inflation was seen staying ultra low.

“The most recent financial data says there is a lot of weight attached to mediocre inflation outcomes, inflation outcomes between 0 and 1.5%, below the aim of the ECB,” Lane said at an event at the London School of Economics.

Earlier ECB President-in-waiting Christine Lagarde told a European Parliament hearing that the current challenges meant a prolonged period of highly accommodative monetary policy remained necessary.

ECB sources told Reuters on Tuesday that policymakers are leaning toward a new stimulus package that includes an interest rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep them low and compensation for banks hurt by the side-effects of negative rates.

Many also favor restarting asset buys, a significantly more powerful weapon, but opposition from some northern European countries is complicating this issue, the sources, added.