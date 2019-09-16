Divergent ECB views on stimulus moves a natural thing: Lane

FILE PHOTO: Sign of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The divergence of views at the top of the European Central Bank about restarting its bond buying program is a normal aspect of decision making and shouldn’t be hidden, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

“It is natural, every central banker bank I know has a range of views at the moment,” Lane, who acts as the ECB’s chief economist, said at an event at Bloomberg in London.

“It would be fake to suppress that there is a range of views”.

The ECB cut rates deeper into negative territory last week and promised bond purchases with no end-date in a bid to reverse the renewed slow down in the euro zone’s economy nearly a decade after the bloc’s debt crisis.