Business News
December 11, 2019 / 6:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB clears Isabel Schnabel's appointment to board

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Governing Council does not object to the appointment of Germany’s Isabel Schnabel to the bank’s Executive Board from Jan. 1, the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

Schnabel, the only candidate for the post, replaces Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who quit in October after unsuccessfully opposing a new round of stimulus.

Although Schnabel must still await approval from the European Parliament and euro zone leaders, these are largely considered formalities and the appointment is seen as a done deal as governments have already agreed on her nomination.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below