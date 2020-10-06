Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

ECB must ensure return to inflation goal after pandemic, Lane says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep its policy sufficiently easy even after the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is repaired to ensure euro zone inflation heads back to its 2% target, chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

“Once we have returned towards the pre-pandemic inflation path, we have to ensure that our monetary policy stance is appropriately calibrated in order to ensure timely and robust convergence to our medium-term inflation aim,” Lane told an online conference.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up