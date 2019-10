FILE PHOTO: Reflection of the sign of the European central Bank (ECB) is seen ahead of the news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to start a discussion on its new policy framework, ECB policymaker Madis Müller said on Friday.

“I think over the coming quarters we should get started with discussions, it’s hard to say how long it will take,” Müller told reporters.