January 24, 2020 / 7:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB policy is not on 'autopilot', Lagarde on Bloomberg TV

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde looks on as she testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - It is ridiculous to believe the European Central Bank’s policy is on auto-pilot and that it won’t change until a year-long review of the ECB’s strategy is completed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

“To think it’s autopilot, that’s ridiculous,” Lagarde said on Bloomberg TV. “There’s a forward guidance which is strong, which is setting a very clear timetable but it’s fact dependent. Let’s look at the facts, let’s look at how the economy evolves.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa

