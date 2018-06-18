FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in an hour

ECB rate hike decision likely around autumn of 2019: Vasiliauskas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The wording of the European Central Bank’s interest rate guidance suggests a decision on a possible hike around the autumn of 2019, Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Lithuania's central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas speaks during the Euro Conference in Vilnius September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

The ECB last week said it expected its key interest rates to stay unchanged at least “through” the summer of 2019, leaving investors guessing whether it could mean a decision during the summer or only later.

“We said “through the summer”, but as traditionally there is no meeting in August, it is obvious that we could talk about September-October,” Vasiliauskas told reporters. “I’d say it goes towards autumn.”

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra

