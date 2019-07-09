ECB ready and equipped to provide new stimulus if needed: Lane

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Philip Lane speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to act and has the tools it needs to keep inflation on track toward its goal of just under 2 percent, its chief economist said on Tuesday.

“We are prepared and ready to act if needed to keep inflation on track toward our aim,” Philip Lane said in response to questions on Twitter.

“We certainly have the tools and we have a good performance record in responding to various sources of risks,” Lane added.