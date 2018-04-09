FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 1:50 PM / in 11 hours

ECB should be cautious not to derail inflation rebound: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should be “cautious” and avoid tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy too fast to avoid derailing a rebound in euro zone inflation, the ECB’s outgoing vice president Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Frankfurt skyline with its financial district are photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Inflation, which is our objective, has not yet responded completely to what we wish to see,” Constancio, who will step down at the end of May, told the European Parliament.

“We have confidence that inflation will continue to evolve...(but) we should be cautious in order to avoid that some early, strongly restrictive policy could derail this development,” he added.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

