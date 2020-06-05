Business News
June 5, 2020 / 8:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB still needs to underpin 'fragile' markets, Lane says

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still needs to underpin “fragile” financial markets despite a substantial rebound since March, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday, a day after the bank beefed up its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

“While conditions in financial markets have stabilised substantially since the PEPP announcement, the situation remains fragile,” Lane said in a blog post. “This fragility underlines the continued need for the central bank to be flexible and exercise a market stabilisation function to the extent necessary.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
